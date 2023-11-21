State Fair of Texas shooting suspect indicted on 3 charges

A man who claimed he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people at the State Fair of Texas was formally charged with the shootings.

Cameron Turner was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Turner shot two men and a woman inside the Tower Building food court on a busy Saturday night at the fair.

He later told officers he was defending himself and his family. But investigators determined he was there alone.

Related article

There was no apparent connection between Turner and the victims.

All three were treated at hospitals for their injuries.

Related article

It’s still not clear how Turner got a handgun past security at the fair. He did not have a license to carry.

Police said officers recovered the weapon after Turner tried to run away.