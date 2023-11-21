Expand / Collapse search

State Fair of Texas shooting suspect indicted on 3 charges

State Fair of Texas
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: State Fair of Texas shooting suspect claims self-defense

A new report details witness accounts of what led up to the shooting at the State Fair of Texas. The suspect claims he was trying to protect his family. FOX 4's Hanna Battah has more on what investigators learned through video evidence.

DALLAS - A man who claimed he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people at the State Fair of Texas was formally charged with the shootings.

Cameron Turner was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Turner shot two men and a woman inside the Tower Building food court on a busy Saturday night at the fair.

He later told officers he was defending himself and his family. But investigators determined he was there alone.

There was no apparent connection between Turner and the victims. 

All three were treated at hospitals for their injuries.

It’s still not clear how Turner got a handgun past security at the fair. He did not have a license to carry. 

Police said officers recovered the weapon after Turner tried to run away.