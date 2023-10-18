State Fair of Texas Shooting: If you were at the Fair, you could get a refund

Thousands of people were evacuated from the State Fair of Texas on Saturday Oct. 14 when a shooter opened fire in the food court, injuring 3 people.

Now many are asking, am I going to get my money back?

The Fair has now set up a portal to help.

The folks at the State Fair of Texas have created a guest relations inquiry for any kind of refund or replacement request for the Fair.

There are a couple of options.

You can request a replacement admission ticket.

If you do, you have to use it by Sunday when the Fair closes, you can request the ticket be swapped out for a ticket to next year's fair, or you can ask for a refund.

In order for the State Fair of Texas to begin processing your request you'll need to provide a couple of different pieces of information.

That includes proof of attendance on Oct. 14.

You can give the Fair your admission ticket order number, a copy of your receipt or a clear photo of your completed receipt for that day of the day.

Fill out the form here.