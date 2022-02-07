State Fair of Texas reality show ‘Deep Fried Dynasty’ to debut in March on A&E

You won’t have to wait until September to get your State Fair fix.

A&E announced a new series will start March 8 all about the food vendors who work at the State Fair of Texas.

The network describes the show as "all about the big personalities behind the mouth-watering food."

"These grease-soaked geniuses have just 24 demanding days to turn deep fried delicacies into major profits. They create the dishes that define the event," the network says on its website.

Abel Gonzales Jr., a five-time winner of the annual Big Tex Choice Awards, is among those featured in a trailer posted by A&E. The Fletcher family, behind the popular Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, opted not to participate.

A&E hasn’t said how many episodes are part of this first season of the series.

