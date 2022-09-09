State Fair of Texas: Big Tex is getting a new shirt

Big Tex will be rocking some new duds as he greets people to this year's State Fair of Texas.

The Fair will reveal the new look on the morning of Friday, Sept. 16.

So far all we know is that the size 200 x 325 shirt will be made by Dickies, the official outfitter of Big Tex for the past 20 years.

In the past, it has taken Dickies crews two weeks to make the shirt.

BIG TEX THROUGH THE YEARS

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The original 'Big Tex' at the Texas State Fair circa 1954-1956. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

This year is a big one for Big Tex, it will be his 70th year hosting the fair.

Tex made his public debut at the opening of the 1952 State Fair.

On Big Tex's 50th birthday in 2002, he was presented with a giant birthday cake and an AARP card.

For his 60th in 2012, Big Tex famously caught on fire due to an electrical short.

We'll have to wait and see if Tex's 70th birthday celebration is quite as exciting.

The State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 30.