State Fair of Texas music lineup released for 2022

The countdown is on with only 120 days until the State Fair of Texas.

The fair has released a free music lineup for fairgoers to enjoy. It includes 90 performers over the 24-day fair season.

The lineup ranges from country to electro-pop to R&B and features three festival-type stages.

Trace Adkins will kick things off on the main stage on opening day, Sept. 30.

The lineup also includes The Chris Perez band, Ashanti, La Fiera de Ojinaga and a tribute to Elvis by Kraig Parker.

La Mafia closes out the fair on Oct. 23.

Other performers include Brave Combo, The Powell Brothers, Peterson Brothers Band, Trevor Douglas, Rob Roy Parnell, The 40 Acre Mule, Hannah Kirby, and John Christopher Davis.

All performances are free of charge with admission.

For the full lineup, click here.