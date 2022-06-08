Thousands of seasonal jobs available for State Fair of Texas

article

It's just 100 days until this year's State Fair of Texas opens, and organizers are looking to fill thousands of jobs.

They plan to hire 7,000 people for various seasonal jobs this year. Some jobs include guest services, maintenance, coupon sales, creative arts, games, livestock, and plumbing.

Seasonal job opportunities will also be available for small businesses that have partnered with the State Fair of Texas, including cleaning team, food and beverage concessionaires, security, ride and games operators, and vendors.

Employees will have a starting wage of $15.21 per hour, a 19% increase from last year.

For a link to apply, go to BigTex.com/Jobs.