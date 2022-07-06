State Fair of Texas announces 2022 food semi-finalists
DALLAS - With the State Fair of Texas just a few months away, it’s time to start thinking with your stomach. These are the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards semi-finalists.
The annual competition challenges vendors to come up with the best food for the fair. It should come as no surprise that many of the entries are fried.
The semi-finalists vying for the big awards this year include:
Savory
Bayou Bowl
Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes
Chicharron Explosion Nachos
Crispy Dilly Dog
Deep Fried BLT
Deep Fried Brisket Cheese Sticks
Deep Fried Lasagna Roll
Deep Fried Texas Country Cookout
Dim Sum Loco Burritos
Fried Charcuterie Boards
Fried Soul Food Eggroll
Holy Biscuit
Shaking Beef Salad
Southern Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Pie
Waffles Sliders
Texas Hot Bull Ride
Texas Ranch Hog Wings
Texas Slide
Texas Twosome
Turkey Leg Taquito
Sweet
Cha-Cha Chata
Crunchberry Shortcake
Deep Fried Buc-ee’s
Deep Fried Honey
Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake Eggroll
Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream
Deep Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings
Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll
Doh-Muff
Fat Elvis
Fried Texas Fruit Salad
La Bluebonnet
Peanut Butter Paradise
Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake
Smoked Bacon Wrapped Cookie Dough Balls
The Ultimate Brookie Monster
Triple Lemon Bliss
Thousands of seasonal jobs available for State Fair of Texas
Each year three winners are named for the best tasting savory, best tasting sweet and most creative. These 36 scrumptious semi-finalists will move to the next round of judging and in August 10 finalists will be selected.
The 2022 state fair runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23.