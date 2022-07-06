State Fair of Texas announces 2022 food semi-finalists

article

With the State Fair of Texas just a few months away, it’s time to start thinking with your stomach. These are the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards semi-finalists.

The annual competition challenges vendors to come up with the best food for the fair. It should come as no surprise that many of the entries are fried.

The semi-finalists vying for the big awards this year include:

Savory

Bayou Bowl

Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes

Chicharron Explosion Nachos

Crispy Dilly Dog

Deep Fried BLT

Deep Fried Brisket Cheese Sticks

Deep Fried Lasagna Roll

Deep Fried Texas Country Cookout

Dim Sum Loco Burritos

Fried Charcuterie Boards

Fried Soul Food Eggroll

Holy Biscuit

Shaking Beef Salad

Southern Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Pie

Waffles Sliders

Texas Hot Bull Ride

Texas Ranch Hog Wings

Texas Slide

Texas Twosome

Turkey Leg Taquito

Sweet

Cha-Cha Chata

Crunchberry Shortcake

Deep Fried Buc-ee’s

Deep Fried Honey

Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake Eggroll

Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream

Deep Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings

Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll

Doh-Muff

Fat Elvis

Fried Texas Fruit Salad

La Bluebonnet

Peanut Butter Paradise

Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake

Smoked Bacon Wrapped Cookie Dough Balls

The Ultimate Brookie Monster

Triple Lemon Bliss

Thousands of seasonal jobs available for State Fair of Texas

Each year three winners are named for the best tasting savory, best tasting sweet and most creative. These 36 scrumptious semi-finalists will move to the next round of judging and in August 10 finalists will be selected.

The 2022 state fair runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23.

State Fair of Texas music lineup released for 2022