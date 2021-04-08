Starlink satellite train visible in the North Texas sky

article

SpaceX spent more of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit and created quite a stir for people who were outdoors in North Texas.

Sixty satellites were on top of the second stage of the rocket that lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida Wednesday night.

They joined 1,300 other satellites already in orbit that will become a worldwide high-speed internet service.

About 10,000 people in the far northern latitudes are already using the service.

Some people in North Texas who were outdoors around 9 p.m. Wednesday saw a train of the Starlink satellites overhead.

One viewer said it looked like a perfect formation of UFOs.

The satellites travel close together for the first few days after launch. They will eventually spread out and go into a higher orbit, making them less visible.

If there are clear skies again Thursday night, they may be visible traveling from the northwest to the south just before 9 p.m.

It will only last for about 4 minutes.