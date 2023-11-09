Expand / Collapse search

Star 102.1 flips to holiday music 24/7

Star 102.1 made the flip from adult contemporary music to Christmas music on Thursday morning. Leigh Ann Adam joined Good Day to talk about a very cheery time of year.

DALLAS - Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, but Star 102.1 in Dallas has made the switch to holiday music.

The station made the flip from adult contemporary music to Christmas music at 8 a.m. Thursday.

It is the 8th year the station has made the flip to the holiday format.

The first song they played was Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’

"We did a poll on our Facebook page and that, by far, was number 1," said Leigh Ann Adam, an on-air personality for Star mornings.

You can tune in and hear some of your favorite songs through Christmas Day.

The station says when it makes the switch to holiday songs, it is the most listened to station in DFW during the holiday season.

Star 102.1 is partnering with FOX 4 to support Toys for Tots this holiday season.

Learn more about where to donate here.