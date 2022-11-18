Toys for Tots 2022

The primary goal of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor and will be collecting new, unwrapped toys this year at several locations.

FOX 4 Toys For Tots Events

Tuesday, Nov. 29

855 Montgomery Street Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts

1110 West Debbie Lane, Mansfield, Texas 76063

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Dr. Pepper Ballpark

7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco, Texas 75034

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

McDonald's

18751 IH 635, Mesquite, Texas 75150

Time: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Donate Online:

Please also consider a cash donation. The Marines get a discount from toy distributors and can make every dollar stretch farther. When you make a donation online, your donation is automatic, and the Marines can use their discount to buy 2 to 3 toys for every dollar donated Your online cash donation can help ensure North Texas children in need will have toys for Christmas.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How do I get toys from Toys for Tots?

Neither FOX 4 nor Toys for Tots distributes toys directly to families in need. Toys for Tots works with approved local charities who handle the distribution of toys. Individuals in need can find more information here.

How do I donate to Toys for Tots?

You can donate money by credit card or check. If you are looking to give toys, contact your local Toys for Tots campaign for more info, or you can bring the toys to one of the FOX 4 collection events.

What ages are supported by Toys for Tots?

Most campaign sites are able to assist children up to age 12, but in many local communities, local support is such that the age limit may be extended.

How can I get a Marine at my event?

FOX 4 has no control over Marine staffing. All requests must be registered online with your local Toys for Tots campaign.

How can I get FOX 4 to come out to my event?

FOX 4 has pre-established event locations because it’s tough to screen every event and ensure that their collections will actually go to Toys for Tots.

How can I volunteer?

You can sign up to volunteer through Toys for Tots by contacting your local campaign website.

For all other questions:

Contact your local Toys for Tots Campaign.