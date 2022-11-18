Toys for Tots 2022

FOX 4 App users click on your location here: Dallas Kaufman Tarrant Rockwall Johnson Mansfield

The primary goal of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor and will be collecting new, unwrapped toys this year at several locations. 

Don't be a Grinch! Drop off Toys for Tots donations in Mansfield

Volunteers are hoping for a bit turnout Wednesday as they collect Toys for Tots in the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. FOX 4's Steve Noviello got a preview from the mayor and a few special guests who are helping the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves collect toys at the Mansfield Performing Arts Center.

FOX 4 Toys For Tots Events

Tuesday, Nov. 29
855 Montgomery Street Fort Worth, Texas 76107
Time: 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30
Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts 
1110 West Debbie Lane, Mansfield, Texas 76063
Time: 5-10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2
Dr. Pepper Ballpark
7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco, Texas 75034
Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3
McDonald's
18751 IH 635, Mesquite, Texas 75150
Time: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Toys collected in Fort Worth for Toys for Tots

Generous North Texans showed up to donate to Toys for Tots Tuesday at the UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth.

Donate Online:

Please also consider a cash donation. The Marines get a discount from toy distributors and can make every dollar stretch farther. When you make a donation online, your donation is automatic, and the Marines can use their discount to buy 2 to 3 toys for every dollar donated Your online cash donation can help ensure North Texas children in need will have toys for Christmas.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How do I get toys from Toys for Tots?

Neither FOX 4 nor Toys for Tots distributes toys directly to families in need. Toys for Tots works with approved local charities who handle the distribution of toys. Individuals in need can find more information here

How do I donate to Toys for Tots?

You can donate money by credit card or check. If you are looking to give toys, contact your local Toys for Tots campaign for more info, or you can bring the toys to one of the FOX 4 collection events.

Teams battle in Toys for Tots shopping spree

North Texans are stepping up to help make sure children have a gift to open this holiday season. Marine Reserves lead the way with the Toys for Tots campaign.

What ages are supported by Toys for Tots?

Most campaign sites are able to assist children up to age 12, but in many local communities, local support is such that the age limit may be extended.

How can I get a Marine at my event?

FOX 4 has no control over Marine staffing.  All requests must be registered online with your local Toys for Tots campaign.

How can I get FOX 4 to come out to my event?

FOX 4 has pre-established event locations because it’s tough to screen every event and ensure that their collections will actually go to Toys for Tots.  

Christmas music is officially back on Star 102.1

You still have time to shop. But if Christmas music brings you joy, that favorite time of the year is officially here. Star 102.1 made the format switch just minutes ago.

How can I volunteer?

You can sign up to volunteer through Toys for Tots by contacting your local campaign website.

For all other questions:

Contact your local Toys for Tots Campaign.