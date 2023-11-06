Galleria Dallas begins putting up newly redesigned Christmas tree

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Galleria in Dallas.

The mall began to assemble the newly-redesigned 95-foot Christmas tree at the center of its popular skating rink.

The main structure is going up now. Workers will then put together the base and attach branches.

The mall says the new branches took more than 14,000 hours of hand-stitching to create.

The tree will also have brand new high-tech lights and new ornaments.

Crews are expected to work on building the tree through at least Wednesday.

Then teams will begin programming and testing the new lights.

The tree lighting celebration will be held on Friday, Nov. 24 and 25.

Santa will return to the mall on Nov. 17.