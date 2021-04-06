STAAR testing temporarily suspended due to statewide technical issues

article

The Texas Education Agency is advising schools to suspend online STAAR testing for Tuesday because of statewide issues with the testing platform.

Fourth and seventh-grade students around the state were supposed to be taking the writing portion of the STAAR test Tuesday. High school students were taking the English portion.

But the technical issue only allowed some students access to the online test. Others were able to successfully log in but then were soon logged out.

Some schools administered the test on paper and were not be impacted by the disruption.

"Due to TEA’s technical issues, the TEA is requesting all students who have successfully logged into the test to continue taking the test. If students have not been able to access the test, or have been logged out of the system, these students will be scheduled to take the test another day. If your child was impacted, your campus will contact you regarding the rescheduled testing date," the Allen Independent School District said in a letter to parents.

The TEA said it would issue more guidance later in the day on how schools should proceed with online testing.

The state-mandated STAAR tests were canceled last year because of the coronavirus.