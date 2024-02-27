Fort Worth police investigating possible road rage shooting outside Southwest High School

Fort Worth police is investigating a possible road rage shooting outside of Southwest High School.

The shooting happened on Altamesa Boulevard in South Fort Worth.

Police say there is no reason to believe the shooting is connected to the school or students.

There was also a large police presence near a CareNow in the area.

A car outside the building had a broken window.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will update this story as more information is released.