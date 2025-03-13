Southwest Airlines trolls Mavericks in viral post amid bag policy change backlash

The Brief Southwest Airlines posted a viral Instagram pic, throwing shade at the Dallas Mavs' Luka Dončić trade, just days after announcing it will start charging for checked bags. The post sparked backlash, with users criticizing the airline's policy change. Popular brands like Whataburger joined in on the conversation. Southwest's decision to end its 54-year-old "bags fly free" policy comes as the airline faces financial reconstruction, aimed to increase revenue.



Southwest Airlines took a shot at the Dallas Mavericks in a viral social media post Thursday, just days after announcing it would end its popular free checked bag policy.

Southwest ending free bags

What we know:

Southwest posted on Instagram with text that read, "It’s not like we traded Luka… 👀"—a reference to two controversial decisions affecting Dallas fans: the airline’s policy change and the Mavericks’ recent blockbuster trade.

The post comes just days after the Dallas-based airline announced it will end its "bags fly free" policy and begin charging for checked bags starting May 28.

The caption of the post explained that Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers will receive a credit for their first checked bag, while also defending the airline’s loyalty to customers.

But many users weren’t happy.

The comments section quickly filled with backlash, including a reply from Whataburger that read, "Do Whataburger bags still fly free?"

One of the top comments, from user @lynnanne.nguyen, read: "This kinda feels like gaslighting lol."

Others criticized the airline for the policy change and requested in-flight improvements, such as adding phone chargers.

Southwest Airlines charging for bags

Travelers at the Southwest Airlines check-in area at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, US, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release earnings figures on October 24. Photographer: Dav Expand

The backstory:

Southwest announced Tuesday it will no longer allow travelers to check two bags for free. The airline had been the only major U.S. carrier offering the perk, and the decision has drawn criticism from loyal customers who say Southwest is becoming just like its competitors.

The change is part of a larger effort to increase revenue after Elliott Management acquired a significant stake in the company last year. Since then, Southwest has focused on financial restructuring, including plans to cut 15% of its workforce.

The "bags fly free" policy had been in place for 54 years, dating back to the airline’s launch.

Luka Dončić Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug before the game on February 25, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges a Expand

The Mavericks reference in Southwest’s post comes after the team shocked the NBA by trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers—a move widely considered one of the biggest trades in recent history.

As part of the deal, Dončić was sent to Los Angeles in a package that included former All-Star Anthony Davis.

Southwest Airlines checked baggage fees

Stranded Southwest Airlines passengers looks for their luggage in the baggage claim area at Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on December 28, 2022. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

Southwest has not yet announced how much it will charge for checked bags.