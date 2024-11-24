Southlake shooting suspect facing additional charges

The Brief Sean Jordan, 19, faces three charges in connection to a shooting in Southlake on Friday. Jordan is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest. No one was hurt in the shooting.



The suspect at the center of a shootout near a Central Market in Southlake is facing two new charges.

Police say Sean Wallace Jordan, 19, was driving the wrong way on Southlake Boulevard on Friday morning when he crashed into multiple cars.

As a Southlake police officer arrived on scene, Jordan allegedly pulled a rifle out of his van and began firing at another driver and the officer.

In surveillance video from stores near the incident, you can hear someone yell "he's got a gun!"

Police confirmed the responding officer returned fire. No one was hit by the gunfire, and no one was hurt.

Jordan was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court records show he has since been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest.

He is being held in Tarrant County Jail on $271,500 bond.

A motive in the shooting has not been released.