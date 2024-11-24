Expand / Collapse search

Southlake shooting suspect facing additional charges

Published  November 24, 2024 4:08pm CST
Southlake
Sean Jordan was taken into custody. He is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say he faces additional charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Brief

    • Sean Jordan, 19, faces three charges in connection to a shooting in Southlake on Friday.
    • Jordan is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest.
    • No one was hurt in the shooting.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - The suspect at the center of a shootout near a Central Market in Southlake is facing two new charges.

Police say Sean Wallace Jordan, 19, was driving the wrong way on Southlake Boulevard on Friday morning when he crashed into multiple cars.

As a Southlake police officer arrived on scene, Jordan allegedly pulled a rifle out of his van and began firing at another driver and the officer.

In surveillance video from stores near the incident, you can hear someone yell "he's got a gun!"

'He's got a gun!' Video captures Southlake shooting

Security cameras outside Markham Fine Jewelers captured wild video of a shooting in Southlake on Friday morning. Police said no one was hurt and the suspect was arrested.

Police confirmed the responding officer returned fire. No one was hit by the gunfire, and no one was hurt.

Jordan was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court records show he has since been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest.

He is being held in Tarrant County Jail on $271,500 bond.

A motive in the shooting has not been released.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from Tarrant County court records, Southlake DPS and past FOX 4 coverage.