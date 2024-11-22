Shots fired, 1 in custody near Southlake Central Market

article

Southlake police are investigating a crash and shooting that happened in front of the Central Market shopping center.

Police said they initially got a call on Friday morning about a wrong-way driver that turned into an accident on Southlake Boulevard between Carroll and Central avenues.

The accident escalated into an altercation, and shots were fired, police said.

Images from SKY 4 showed at least four damaged vehicles and a street sign that had been knocked over.

Thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire and no one was hurt.

Officers took one person was taken into custody.

No other details were immediately available.

Police asked people to avoid the area.