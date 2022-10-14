Southlake preschool worker accused of sexually abusing children also worked in at Grapevine daycare

There’s frustration and concern at Lionheart Children’s Academy located inside a church on Highway 26 in Grapevine.

Thaddaeus Davidson, 33, was arrested by Southlake police earlier this week and now faces two counts of indecency with a child. Police say the accusations involve children at the Carpe Diem Center in Southlake.

One parent, who asked FOX 4 to now show her face, is reacting because she says Davidson was her child’s teacher in Grapevine for about a year beginning in 2021 at Lionheart. She says Davidson left that center abruptly, noting his departure was weeks after she inquired about something her child told her.

Southlake preschool worker accused of child sex abuse

The parent asked if Davidson may have ‘popped’ her child on the arm and on the bottom.

"I went to the school. I went to the administrators second," she recalled. "But first I went directly to him and asked him if he had put his hands on my child. Of course he said no. And at that time, I went to the front office."

In a statement, Lionheart Children’s Academy in Grapevine said, "we put him through careful screening procedures, as with all of our childcare workers, and likewise trained and supervised him consistent with Lionheart's high standards. Lionheart terminated his employment in July 2022 based on his refusal to comply with applicable standards."

We’ve inquired with Grapevine police about any possible allegation involving Davidson in that city. A department spokesperson says there have been no outcries of abuse, but investigators are still collecting information.