Carroll ISD School Board President: Say 'Christmas break' not 'holiday break'

The leader of Southlake schools wants people to know it is okay to "openly recognize" Christmas.

Ahead of a discussion of the school calendar during a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night, Carroll ISD's School Board President Cam Bryan called on the Tarrant County district to use the word ‘Christmas' when referring to celebrations and vacations during this time of year.

"I received, as we all have, several correspondences this month from the district referring to a winter break, winter parties, holiday break, holiday parties, everything but Christmas break and Christmas parties," Bryan said. "It's Christmas and New Year's break, and I think the district should refer to it as such."

Bryan claimed that he had heard from teachers, administrators and parents who were "afraid" to recognize the Christmas holiday in fear of retribution.

"I think that is absolutely ridiculous," he said.

Bryan went on to cite House Bill 308, a 2013 law signed by then-govenor Rick Perry, which added a section to the Texas Education Code specifically stating that students and public school teachers are allowed to say "Merry Christmas," "Happy Hanukkah" and "happy holidays."

The law also specifically notes that Christmas trees, nativity scenes and menorahs are allowed to be displayed on school campuses ans long as they do not "include a message that encourages adherence to a particular religious belief."

"I want every Carroll ISD student, teacher, administrator and parent to know it is okay to recognize and observe this holiday on our campuses if you so choose," Bryan said.

He then requested an email be sent to all CISD staff letting them know about the law.

Patriot Mobile Action, a conservative political action committee who has supported candidates in several local school board elections, including Carroll ISD, posted the comments on social media.

Thursday is the final day of the semester for many Carroll ISD students.

They will return from their break on Jan. 9.