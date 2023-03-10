South Dallas shootout kills 61-year-old, suspect to be charged with capital murder

Dallas police arrested a suspect and will charge them with capital murder after a deadly shooting in South Dallas.

Officers responded to a shooting in a commercial area on Port Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Thursday and found 61-year-old Donald Jackson was shot multiple times in a shootout with the suspect.

Jackson died from his injuries. The suspect was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police have not released information about the suspect at this time.