Sonic Drive-In brings back fan-favorite Pickle Juice Slush for limited time

article

Sonic Drive-In has brought back its Pickle Juice Slush for a limited time due to customer demand .

The fluorescent green beverage combines the saltiness of a dill pickle with sweet and tart flavors.

Customers have until Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, to get their hands on the unusual drink.

SONIC BREAKS GROUND ON FIRST HAWAII LOCATION 6 YEARS AFTER FIRST ANNOUNCEMENT

"Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we’re very excited to offer them once again for a limited time," said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Sonic, in a statement.

The fast food chain is "known for experimenting with delicious flavor combinations" that surprise taste buds and cure cravings, Gibson added.

"Our pickle-forward menu innovations have become some of our most popular, so much so that they’ve often sold out quicker than we anticipated," she said.

VIRAL TIKTOK 'HACK' FOR FREE SONIC SPARKS DEBATE ABOUT CANCELED DOORDASH ORDERS: 'PLEASE DON'T DO THIS'

The restaurant will also bring back its Big Dill Cheeseburger and a side of pickle fries to go along with the slush.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sonic Drive-In describes its Pickle Juice Slush drink as salty, sweet and tart. (Sonic/FOX News)

Sonic’s pickle offerings will be available at participating locations while supplies last.

The chain has more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states, according to a Sonic Drive-In press release.

SONIC BRINGS BACK CLASSIC PATTY MELT

Customers who order the Pickle Juice Slush through the Sonic App will get the beverage for half price.

Customers dine at a Sonic Corp. drive-in fast food restaurant in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Customers will also have the chance to add pickle juice flavoring to any other drink for an additional charge if they’re brave enough to try it .

Sonic originally introduced the Pickle Juice Slush in June 2018.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.