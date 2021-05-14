Some big retailers to allow vaccinated shoppers to go maskless in their stores

North Texans are going to see a mix of mask policies at many of the major retailers.

Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, and Trader Joe's announced people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks inside their stores.

But Trader Joe's is still requiring all employees to wear masks.

Then there are stores like stores, like Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Kroger, and Tom Thumb, that are either still reviewing their policy or not changing it.

Some big retailers, like Walmart, are moving to an honor system.

If someone is vaccinated, they don’t have to wear a mask, but it’s still mandatory for those who aren’t vaccinated.

A day after the CDC updated guidance on masks and social distancing, major retailers like Walmart and Costco changed their policies.

Walmart said in a statement that customers who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks.

Vaccinated employees won't have to wear them starting Tuesday.

It’s still mandatory for those who are not vaccinated, but it’s on the honor system.

A line forms outside of the Walmart on April 4, 2020 in Quincy, Massachusetts as the store implements restrictions on capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. People wait outside wearing masks and distanced apart.

Though some are skeptical about that.

"How can you determine if someone has taken the two doses?" Tareq Elanied asked.

Judy Garcia isn't vaccinated, but plans to get the vaccine. She is okay with still wearing a mask.

"Until then, I don’t mind wearing the mask. I am protecting you, I am protecting others," she said.

Some have different opinions.

"I have been going in Walmart without a mask since January. Nobody says anything," Laura Lester said.

Wholesale retailer Sam's Club is a subsidiary of Walmart Incorporated, so the new policy applies there too.

Large wholesale retailer Costco also relaxed its mask policy, saying in states like Texas that don’t have mask mandates, it will not require masks for customers who are vaccinated.

Grocery store chain Trader Joe's made a similar announcement, saying fully vaccinated customers don't need masks, but added that all employees will still be required to wear them at this time.

For some who are fully vaccinated, they still aren’t comfortable removing their masks inside.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association said the CDC’s announcement created ambiguity because it fails to fully align with state and local orders.

It represents large retailers like Target and Home Depot, which have not announced any changes.

Supermarket chain Kroger said Thursday that masks are still required, vaccinated or not.