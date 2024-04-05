Solar Eclipse: Students learning safest ways to look at Monday's eclipse

Grand Prairie ISD is among many school districts working to ensure the safest experience for students while viewing the total solar eclipse.

"Most of the time, with the glasses, you always have to look if they’re certified or not," 7th grader Xander Elizondo said.

"The moon covering the sun for the first time. I’ve only heard about it, I’ve never seen it," 7th grader Caitlyn Beard said.

On Friday, UnitedHealthcare was at Adams Middle School to visit with students and supply the district with 2,000 pairs of certified glasses.

"We’re all really excited about it, but we know that in order to really enjoy it, we want to make sure we do so safely," said Luz Varela with UnitedHealthcare.

"Look up as long as you need to. It’s safe with these [glasses]. Then, when you’re done, [look down], then take them off," Cook Children’s Medical Center pediatric ophthalmologist Dr. Michael Hunt explained.

Dr. Hunt is happy to know schools and parents are taking safe eclipse viewing seriously.

"You get one set of eyes, and if there’s some kind of permanent damage, it can be long lasting," he said.

Dr. Hunt says, most importantly, people should always wear the protective, certified glasses when looking directly at the sun, even when it is partially uncovered.

"We want to be very adamant about safety ahead of time, so the days after the eclipse we’re not having an influx of patients having problems because they looked too long at the eclipse," he added.

Preparedness and safety are big eclipse priorities.

"I’m really excited because it’s a wonderful thing," 7th grader Yan Romero said.