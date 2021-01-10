Snow starting to come down across the Metroplex

article

Late Sunday morning, most of North Texas started to get some snow coming down, though it's not sticking is the northern and eastern areas.

Impacts across Denton and Collin counties will be less than areas west of I-35 and south of I-20.

The largest accumulations will be southwest of the Metroplex, with areas like Breckenridge and Stephenville seeing several inches of snow.

For the latest forecast and updates, follow FOX 4 Weather on Facebook and Twitter.

There is some accumulation in Tarrant and Dallas counties.

Advertisement

TxDOT spent the last few days treating North Texas roads to make them safer in case they get icy, but there have not yet been any reports of problems on the road here in the Metroplex.

Even Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic tweeted out that he was seeing some snow in Dallas.