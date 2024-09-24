Expand / Collapse search

2 SMU students surrender to police after dorm room assault

By
Published  September 24, 2024 5:53pm CDT
Dallas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SMU police search for suspects in dorm room assault

The victim told police he was physically assaulted by three unknown males in his dorm room. Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Friday.

DALLAS - Police say the two people accused of attacking a student in his dorm room are in custody.

The SMU Police Department says the burglary and assault suspects were two SMU students who surrendered to police late Monday night. 

A student staying at the Ware Residential Commons says he was attacked by strangers in his room. He told police he thought it was retaliation for a previous incident but did not know who they were.

On Monday, SMU police put out an alert and released surveillance pictures of the suspects.

Image 1 of 3

 

The names of the suspects and a possible motive are not known. 

SMU police would not release any other information.