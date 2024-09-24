2 SMU students surrender to police after dorm room assault

Police say the two people accused of attacking a student in his dorm room are in custody.

The SMU Police Department says the burglary and assault suspects were two SMU students who surrendered to police late Monday night.

A student staying at the Ware Residential Commons says he was attacked by strangers in his room. He told police he thought it was retaliation for a previous incident but did not know who they were.

On Monday, SMU police put out an alert and released surveillance pictures of the suspects.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The names of the suspects and a possible motive are not known.

SMU police would not release any other information.