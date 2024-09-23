SMU student assaulted in dorm room, 3 suspects wanted

article

SMU police have issued arrest warrants for two people after a student reported he was physically assaulted on campus early Friday morning.

According to the university, a student reported he was assaulted inside his dorm room in the Ware Residential Commons.

The victim told police he was physically assaulted by three unknown males in his room.

SMU police issued a campus warning to help identify the suspects seen in the surveillance photos.

"It's obviously sad to see what's going on in our community when there's things like that occurring, but it's good that we're all made aware and that we're protected and safe," said Alexa Valentine, a freshman at SMU.

Shortly after the post was sent out, police identified two people and warrants were issued for their arrest.

Students tell FOX 4 the doors to the dorms can only be opened with a student key card and the doors automatically lock when they're shut.

According to SMU, the student believes he was targeted in retaliation for a previous incident.

The university did confirm that the student doesn't know the people who allegedly assaulted him.

We asked the university how they believe the suspects got into the dorms and if they were current or former students. The university told us that they couldn't share that information as the investigation is ongoing.

As of right now, no arrests have been made.