Smell gas? Atmos says some DFW gas lines were over-odorized

Atmos Energy is fielding a high volume of emergency calls from people who smell natural gas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

But rather than leaks, the gas company believes the source of the odor is an excessive amount of the chemical used make natural gas smell like rotten eggs.

"We believe the source of the odor is excess mercaptan. If too much mercaptan is inadvertently added to the system, it causes a higher than normal concentration of the odor that is associated with a gas leak," Atmos said in a news release.

Mercaptan is the smelly yet harmless chemical that’s added to natural gas for safety reasons. Since natural gas is colorless and odorless, the mercaptan helps people identify leaks.

With so much of it in the lines right now, the smell is making its way into buildings through service lines.

Atmos has reportedly placed some filters at metering stations to help the problem, which is more of a nuisance than a threat to the public.

The McKinney Fire Department said it has responded to numerous gas-related 911 calls over the past few days but the firefighters are not finding gas leaks in most cases.

"Thank you to the local fire departments and emergency services teams for their continued support and care of our customers," Atmos said. "If you think you smell gas, as always, we ask that you please call the Atmos Energy emergency line at 1.866.322.8667, so that we can have a highly trained technician respond and investigate."

Atmos said it will still respond to every odor call just to be on the safe side.

The company gave no ETA on when the smell in the lines will return to normal.