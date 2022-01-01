VIDEO: Explosion damages home that was under construction in Arlington

Arlington firefighters and Atmos crews are investigating an explosion early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m., at a two-story building that was under construction in the 4100 block of Viridian Village Drive.

Fire crews were able to get the flames under control.

The explosion also damaged windows at an apartment building next door.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but crews believe it was caused by a gas appliance. Atmos said they checked their system and found no evidence it was involved.

