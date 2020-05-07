Six Flags to limit guests after parks reopen

article

Six Flags Over Texas will limit the number of park visitors if it reopens as planned later this month.

The park said visitors will have to make reservations. Tickets will not be sold at the gates.

“All visitors (including pass holders and members) will need to make advance reservations to visit once we re-open,” the Six Flags Over Texas website states. “To meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our guests, all visits to the park must be pre-scheduled using our online reservation system.”

Six Flags will also conduct fever checks and require guests to wear face coverings.

The park has not yet released an official date for reopening.

Parks like Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California also haven't yet set dates to reopen.