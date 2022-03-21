Shots fired at Garland police during chase

article

Garland police are searching for the man who fired shots at officers during a chase Monday morning.

It around 3 a.m. when officers tried to pull over a white 2017 Chrysler 300 on Northwest Highway. The owner of the car is wanted out of Lubbock for child sex crimes.

Police said the driver of the car refused to stop and instead sped away.

He crashed into a stop sign near Northwest Highway and Sleepy Hollow Drive, then jumped out of the car and started running.

The officers who were chasing the suspect on foot took cover when they heard gunshots. They were not able to catch the man.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, police said.

