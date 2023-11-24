Shopping on Black Friday isn't what it used to be

Holiday shopping got underway before dawn at some stores in North Texas Friday morning. But shopping on the day after Thanksgiving isn’t what it used to be.

FOX 4’s Paige Ellenberger was out in Northwest Dallas on a somewhat muted beginning to Black.

Academy Sports opened early around 5 a.m. That may seem a bit late for Black Friday, but most stores are adopting the delayed opening this year due to extended sales.

According to the National Retail Federation, this time of the year is the money maker for businesses across the United States. It estimates about 20% of annual sales happen between Black Friday and Christmas.

This year, sales are going up to pre-pandemic levels. And the NRF expects about three-quarters of Americans to get out and shop this week.

Related article

Some shoppers who waited in line for Best Buy to open Friday morning said cyber deals make it more convenient, but they enjoy the tradition of waking up early on Black Friday.

"We woke up around 2:30 am, started getting ready, and we came out here. I wasn't really expecting anything because all the stuff you see on the news about the Black Friday stuff, it goes crazy but down here in Texas it's not really much because nobody's expecting nothing," said Eh Soe, a holiday shopper.

"I already know it's Black Friday so I'm expecting people. But that's fine, you know. I'm only here to get one thing so it should be good," said Dee, who was shopping for a PS5.

This year’s hot ticket item in North Texas is Rangers World Series merch.

Academy Sports offered some of its biggest discounts of the year too like half off on mountain bikes, 40% off Nike, and hundreds of dollars off other items.

The store will open again Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. before going back to regular hours.