Shoplifting suspects arrested in Dallas with 2-year-old in vehicle following police pursuit

article

Three woman accused of shoplifting from at least two Carrollton businesses on Thursday were arrested with a 2-year-old in their vehicle after a police pursuit ended in Dallas.

This incident began just after noon, when police were called about people who had shoplifted from a Dollar General and Melrose Family Fashions on Josey Lane.

An officer spotted the suspects’ vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled.

Officers chased after the vehicle on I-35E, into Dallas.

Investigators spoke with employees at the store, who said they remembered the three female suspects having a child with them.

At that point, officers pulled back from the chase, and a DPS helicopter flew in to assist.

While tracking the vehicle, the DPS helicopter reported it stopping in the 1600 block of Pine Street in Dallas.

Advertisement

Officers then caught up to the vehicle, and took Sharnae Ann Harris, Timmiesha Mikia Jennings, and Destiny Renee Palmer into custody.

Harris was taken into custody after fleeing from police on foot.

A search of their vehicle found a 2-year-old in the car.

Police are working to find the child’s relatives, but if none are found, CPS will take custody of the child.

The three women faces charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.