Hundreds take part in Dallas County gun buyback sponsored by Shaquille O'Neal

article

Hundreds of North Texans went out to sell their unwanted firearms Saturday.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown and former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal partnered to host the gun buyback event.

Related article

Residents lined up for three hours at the Dallas County Sheriff's Training Academy in Oak Cliff for the event.

Sheriff Brown said the program is geared toward making sure those unwanted guns don't end up in the wrong hands.

"Making sure that homes are safe. We do know that if children are in homes, and there are firearms in those homes that those children might have access to those weapons," she said. "We want to make sure that does not happen and this is a surefire way to make sure that does not happen."

Handgun owners received a $100 gift card.

Those giving up long guns received a $125 gift card.