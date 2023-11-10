Sha'Carri Richardson, the fastest woman alive, gets Dallas ISD track named after her

Sha'Carri Richardson, the fastest woman in the world, now has a Dallas ISD track named after her.

John Kincade Stadium officially renamed its track after the world champion sprinter on Friday morning.

Richardson graduated from Carter High School, where she was an eight-time state champion.

Richardson won the women's 100-meter world title in August in Budapest, Hungary with a time of 10.65 seconds, a record for the event at the World Championships.

On Friday, she encouraged students to remain true to themselves.

"I'm so honored, I will try not to cry," Richardson said. "I'm excited to continue to inspire my city because Dallas is the best."

Richardson was banned from competing in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana.

Her title at the World Championships is redemption.

Dallas ISD says the honor serves as a tribute to Richardson's outstanding achievements in the community and the world of sports.

The City of Dallas issued a proclamation saying the Nov. 10, 2023 is Sha'Carri Richardson Day.