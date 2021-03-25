Severe storms move away from North Texas after dropping large hail

article

There was plenty of heavy rain, lightning, some hail and possibly even a tornado in North Texas overnight.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps said Wednesday night was very noisy thanks to a cold front.

Some areas especially in the northern portions of the metroplex saw significant hail.

FOX 4 viewer Ryan Quigley shared a photo of golf ball-sized hail that fell near the Alliance Airport. Another viewer in Lantana, in unincorporated Denton County, captured a similar sight.

Video from Van Zandt County, southeast of Dallas, shows up to half dollar-sized hailstones pummeling cars and homes.

There may have also been a tornado in the Denton area.

FOX 4 viewers Collin Cauthen shared video of what appears to be a funnel cloud near Highway 1830 and Ryan Road in Denton.

Kylie said she wouldn’t be surprised if the National Weather Service confirms several small tornadoes.

But the severe weather has diminished with just light to moderate rainfall lingering Thursday during the morning rush hour.

The skies are expected to clear around mid-day and stay dry until Saturday, Kylie said.