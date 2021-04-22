Several vaccine hubs now offering shots with no appointment needed

article

Anyone 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine without an appointment this week in North Texas.

Doses will be administered at Texas Health community clinics in Dallas, Plano and Corinth.

The clinics have more than 50,000 doses available so walk-ins without an appointment will be accepted through Saturday.

The Parkland Hospital vaccine hubs are also providing Pfizer vaccine doses to people without appointments at Dallas College Eastfield Campus in Mesquite and Ellis Davis Fieldhouse in southern Dallas.

Those sites are open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Saturday.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only one approved for people as young as 16.

Advertisement

MORE: Find the COVID-19 vaccine