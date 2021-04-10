Several events held across Dallas to get people the COVID-19 vaccine

The Dallas Police Department and Dallas County Health and Human Services were out in Far Northeast Dallas Saturday morning to help people sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who got registered at the event at the Hong Kong Market could head to Fair Park and get their first shot just hours later.

The mega-site was administering Pfizer doses.

A spokesperson with DCHHS said they do this type of outreach six or seven times a week.

She said it’s just one way the whole community can get closer to achieving herd immunity.

"A lot of people don't know where to go or what to do. They want to get the vaccine, but they don't know how to get there are we're there to help them," said Marisa Gonzales, outreach manager for DCHHS.

"We both want to help those folks who sometimes can't help themselves by bringing those resources to their front steps if we have to," said Bervin Smith, with Dallas PD.

On Sunday, vaccine registration will continue at the Buddhist Temple of Dallas from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who attend will be sent to get their shot on Monday or Tuesday at the Fair Park vaccination site, which is closed on Sunday.

Several organizations teamed up in South Oak Cliff to give out hundreds of Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots Saturday.

The city of Dallas set up the event at South Oak Cliff High School, located in one of the highest-need zip codes.

Aside from working with medical organizations to administer the shots, Uber gave out promo codes for free rides to and from the school and Williams Chicken gave out food for volunteers and staff.

"I heard some people at Fair Park waited up to three hours in their car to get a shot, here a 15-minute wait. In and out," Mubarrak Hassan said.

There were 250 doses of the vaccine administered by vaccinators from Sanitas Medical Centers, UT Southwestern, and Golden Life Wellness Center.