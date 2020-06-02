Several Arlington businesses vandalized and burglarized by so-called protesters

article

What started as a protest turned into a crime spree overnight in Arlington.

Arlington police said the large group of so-called protesters Monday night might have been carrying Black Lives Matter posters but they were not protesting. Instead, they burglarized several businesses.

In video shared with FOX 4, people can be heard yelling about stealing TVs.

The group first burglarized a pawn shop off South Cooper Street. They took guns and electronics. One person was arrested after that incident, police said.

The Parks Mall was also targeted. Police officers had set up a barrier on one side to prevent looting but the group found a way to get to Jared Jewelers and tried to get in.

From there, the group took off on Interstate 20. They burglarized the American Jewelry Exchange near the mall before driving away from officers again, this time throwing jewelry at them out the window.

The Walmart off North Collins Street was also burglarized. At one point, police said the people involved tried setting the store on fire with employees inside. Five people were arrested in that case.

Police said about 75 vehicles were involved in the crime spree that lasted well into the early morning hours. They were able to track their movements through social media.

“We are not going to tolerate unlawful protests that cause damage to our city property, injuries to officers, damage or looting personal or private property in Arlington. We’re a lot better than that,” said Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department.

The police department’s headquarters was also hit. A patrol car and the police star in front of the building were vandalized with spray paint.

