Settlement reached in case of boy 'trampled' by police horse at State Fair of Texas

article

The Brief A settlement has been reached in the case of a minor who was injured by a police horse at the 2024 State Fair of Texas. The victim reportedly suffered "catastrophic" injuries, including seizures and loss of consciousness. The lawsuit alleged negligence by several entities, but the terms of the settlement are unknown.



A settlement has been reached in the case of a minor who was injured by a startled Dallas Police Department horse at the 2024 State Fair of Texas.

The victim suffered "catastrophic" injuries in the incident, according to a release from the personal injury law firm representing the boy's family.

State Fair ‘trampling’ settlement

What's new:

The settlement was reached Wednesday, exactly one year since the 2024 incident, Shamieh Law's release says.

The petition filed by the mother of the injured boy alleged negligence by the City of Dallas, the State Fair of Texas, Fair Park First, and Oak View Group. It was alleged that the mounted officer lost control of the horse while holding a beverage, after which the boy was "trampled."

The release goes on to say the boy, who was 17 at the time, suffered severe physical injuries, including seizures and loss of consciousness. His mother also claims to have suffered emotional trauma from witnessing the incident.

What we don't know:

The terms of the settlement are confidential, the release says.

Related article

What they're saying:

"This case was about accountability and ensuring no other family has to endure what the Macharias went through that day," said Ramez Shamieh said in the release. "We are grateful that this chapter is closed and that our client can now focus on their son’s continued recovery and well-being."

Horse injures State Fair of Texas visitor

The backstory:

Dallas police said at the time the mounted police officer was patrolling Big Tex Circle when the horse was startled.

The officer tried to regain control of the horse, but was bucked off. A fair patron was injured in the incident.

Police say the patron was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries as a precaution. The mounted police officer was also evaluated for injuries.

The horse was taken back to the mounted barn.

Related article

The victim's mother said her son had a seizure for the first time in his life after being knocked to the ground and lost consciousness.

Cellphone video recorded by the boy's father showed him being placed onto a stretcher before police say he went to a hospital.

Shamieh said at the time he believes mounted police officers are unnecessary at the fair.