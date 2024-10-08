Frightened police horse sends State Fair of Texas patron to hospital

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Matt Shewey

A frightened police horse injured a fairgoer at the State Fair of Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas police say a mounted police officer was patrolling Big Tex Circle around 3 p.m. when the horse was startled.

The officer tried to regain control of the horse, but was bucked off. A fair patron was injured in the incident.

Police say the patron was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries as a precaution. The mounted police officer was also evaluated for injuries.

The horse was taken back to the mounted barn.

FOX 4 viewer Matt Shewey shared photos of the scene after the incident.

"The safety of everyone at the State Fair of Texas is our number one priority. We are deeply saddened that a fairgoer and officer were injured today and we hope they make a full recovery soon," said the State Fair of Texas in a statement.

Dallas police have not said the nature of the fairgoer's injuries.