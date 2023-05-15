Service to be held Monday for security guard killed in Allen mall shooting

A young security guard who was killed in the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets will be laid to rest Monday morning.

As a security guard who was working at the time of the mass shooting, 20-year-old Christian LaCour did what he could to protect people.

The Allen police chief said LaCour escorted one person to safety during the deadly attack. Then he remained at the scene helping others before he was shot.

The head of the security firm he worked for said LaCour was killed while shielding shoppers and employees from the gunman.

LaCour was one of eight people killed by the shooter.

On Monday morning, his celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen. The gathering is open to the public.

His family asks anyone attending the service to wear jeans and a t-shirt from their favorite band, musical, movie, book, or video game. They said those are the things that brought him joy.

LaCour’s favorite colors were red and black so ribbons in those colors can be seen across the town of Farmersville in Collin County where he grew up.

But LaCour’s family has asked people to avoid wearing all black to the service because it is a celebration of his life.