Serial rape suspect linked to Fort Worth cold cases arrested in South Texas

Fort Worth police believe the man responsible for at least three aggravated sexual assaults is now behind bars.

Investigators used old DNA samples to link Pedro Samarrippas to two cases that occurred in Fort Worth in 2010 and 2011, as well as a case in McAllen, Texas in 2002.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, federal grant money has made it possible for state and local law enforcement agencies to work together to compare unknown DNA samples in unsolved cases.

Samarrippas was picked up by border patrol agents while entering Mexico.

He flown to Fort Worth and booked in the Tarrant County jail on aggravated sexual assault charges.