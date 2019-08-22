Senior baseball player from Burleson killed in crash
BURLESON, Texas - A high school baseball player from North Texas was killed in a car accident.
Dawson Barnes died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Hidden Creek Parkway in Burleson Wednesday afternoon.
He had just finished his third day as a senior at Burleson Centennial High School
Barnes played baseball for the Spartans. Teammates called him “one of a kind.”
Students and staff will remember him Thursday by wearing blue in his memory. There’s also a candlelight vigil at 8:30 p.m. on the school’s baseball field.