Senior baseball player from Burleson killed in crash

A high school baseball player from North Texas was killed in a car accident.

Dawson Barnes died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Hidden Creek Parkway in Burleson Wednesday afternoon.

He had just finished his third day as a senior at Burleson Centennial High School

Barnes played baseball for the Spartans. Teammates called him “one of a kind.”

Students and staff will remember him Thursday by wearing blue in his memory. There’s also a candlelight vigil at 8:30 p.m. on the school’s baseball field.