Sen. Cornyn hosts fentanyl discussion in Dallas

Texas Sen. John Cornyn will host a discussion in Dallas Monday on fentanyl in the state.

Fentanyl-related deaths are spiking in Texas and other parts of the United States.

The state health department said the drug was to blame for nearly 1,700 deaths in Texas last year. That’s a 680% increase from just three years earlier.

Fentanyl is often mixed into illegal street drugs like heroin, cocaine, and also opioid pills.

Monday’s meeting with Sen. Cornyn is at 1 p.m. at Children’s Health Specialty Center in Dallas.