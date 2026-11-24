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The Brief Wise County deputies responded to a self-harm call in Chico around 3:46 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say a man refused to drop his weapons after lengthy negotiations, leading to an officer-involved shooting. The man died after being taken to the hospital.



Wise County Deputies say a self-harm call led to a fatal shooting after a man repeatedly ignored commands to drop his knives.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a self-harm call at 306 N. State Highway 101 in Chico around 3:46 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with a man who had multiple knives, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies spent a lengthy amount of time negotiating with the man, but officials say he refused commands to drop the knives.

That led to an officer-involved shooting. Emergency crews rushed the man to the hospital, where he died.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

The Wise County Sheriff's Office has not released the man's name or additional details about the deputies involved in the shooting. They also did not specify how long they negotiated with the man.

What you can do:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lineline for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.