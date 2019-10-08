Security officer fatally shoots robbery suspect at Dallas Apple Store

Dallas police say a security guard at a Dallas Apple Store shot and killed a robber with an assault rifle who was wearing body armor early Tuesday.

The fatal shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the store on Knox Street. It was actually open at the time because there was some construction going on.

A spokesman for the Dallas Police Department said the back door of the business was open so the construction workers could easily go in and out. A security officer was sitting by the door.

“The suspect entered the rear of the building wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle in an attempt to commit a robbery. The suspect attempted to disarm the security officer. However, the security officer was able to pull his weapon and fire multiple shots at the suspect,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell.

The suspect tried to run away after being shot but collapsed in the alley. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the case will be investigated by DPD’s Special Investigations Unit because it involves a security officer who is also a retired Dallas police officer.

Dallas police are going through surveillance video, trying to find out if there was a getaway waiting vehicle anywhere nearby.

Advertisement

Apple said it is working closely with local police regarding the incident.

"The loss of life is a tragedy and we are grateful that no one else was involved. Apple cares deeply about the safety of our customers and employees and we are committed to providing a secure environment for all who enter our stores," the company said in a statement.

The store was closed on Tuesday due to the robbery and shooting. The robber has not be identified.