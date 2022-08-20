Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge

article

A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night.

Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips.

Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10 p.m. for a shooting reported at the Brickhouse Lounge, located in the 2000 block of North Hampton Road.

Responding officers found the lounge’s security guard, Phillips, had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Signs on the front doors of Brickhouse Lounge say they’ll be closed this weekend in honor of Phillips.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and found surveillance videos that showed Kuhn shot Phillips during an argument over lounge rules.

Brickhouse Lounge told FOX 4 that Kuhn was trying to smoke cigarettes inside.

DeSoto police said someone close to Phillips shot the suspect, but Kuhn was able to drive away. He later crashed his vehicle in Glenn Heights.

Glenn Heights police responded to the crash and determined that Kuhn was wanted for the fatal shooting in DeSoto.

Kuhn was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A mugshot for Kuhn is currently unavailable because he’s in custody at the hospital.

Desoto police said he’s sedated following overnight surgery and is listed as critical. Detectives have been unable to interview him to this point, but he is charged with first-degree murder.