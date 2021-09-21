Second victim dies after weekend Deep Ellum shooting
DALLAS - Another victim is dead following last weekend's shooting in Deep Ellum.
Police have not released the name of the 19-year-old victim.
18-year-old Lathaniel Pearson was arrested at the scene when police say they saw him pointing a gun after hearing the shots.
Police are still looking for other possible shooters.
The four other people shot were all women ages 15 to 30. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
