1 dead, 5 injured, 18-year-old arrested in Deep Ellum shooting

article

One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.

Police said the shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m., in the 100 block of N. Malcolm X Blvd., near Main St.

Officers heard shots being fired and reported seeing 18-year-old Lathaniel Pearson with a gun.

He was ordered to drop the gun. Police said he dropped the gun and fled on foot. Pearson was caught and arrested after a short pursuit.

There were others who fired shots near where Pearson was when officers initially saw him.

There were multiple people found with gunshot wounds. One, 18-year-old Kenneth Walker, later died at a hospital.

Another victim, a 19-year-old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There were four other shooting victims, including a 15-year-old, who were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are still investigating whether Pearson was responsible for the death or any of the injuries.

Advertisement

He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.