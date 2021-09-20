One person in custody after deadly weekend Deep Ellum shooting

One person is in custody after a weekend shooting in Deep Ellum that ended with one teenager dead and several other people wounded.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, six people were shot near the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Main Street.

Kenneth Walker, 18, died from his injuries. Another victim is critically wounded.

Four others have non-life-threatening injuries. The youngest is 15 years old.

Police have one person in custody but are still looking for other possible shooters. No one has been charged yet in Walker's death.

The family of the 15-year-old victim posted on social media their daughter was shot twice in the leg. They say she crawled behind a brick wall after being shot, and it will take months for her to recover.

The other victims are between 19 and 30 years old. One is in critical condition while the others have non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested 18-year-old Lathaniel Pearson for deadly conduct and evading arrest.

Responding officers say they saw Pearson pointing a gun near the shooting and ordered him to drop the weapon. He ran from police but was caught a short while later.

Police say there were several others firing weapons during the shooting, and it's unclear if Pearson is responsible for shooting any of the victims.

"We had officers nearby. But unfortunately and obviously it turned violent," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. "We know there was youth in the area. That’s a concern as well in an area that otherwise is a fantastic area to come visit. We’re not going to tolerate violence."

Police haven't released a suspect description or any information on any more suspects they may be looking for.

A Deep Ellum Foundation representative said they continue to work with Dallas police and city council on public safety initiatives to help curb violence.

Meanwhile, Pearson remains in the Dallas County Jail on a $27,500 bond.