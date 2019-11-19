Second suspect charged after missing woman found dead near Denton creek

article

A second person has been arrested for the murder of a Ponder woman whose body was found in a Denton County creek.

Kyrstin Ross, 27, was arrested and charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jade Harris.

Harris disappeared in October. Family members said she was supposed to drive to her dad’s house to fix a flat tire on her car but never showed up.

“That’s when everything stopped, there’s no more text messages, no more social media, no phone calls, everything stopped,” her mother Sorena Herrington told FOX 4.

Harris’ body was found earlier this month by a group of teenagers who were fishing on the banks of Denton Creek near FM 2449. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner determined she died from stab wounds.

Harris’ ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Tanner Brock, was arrested Friday in the Wise County city of Alvord and charged with murder for Harris’ death.

Authorities said Ross is an associate of Brock.

They have not released any details about what led them to arrest the pair.